Forecasters expect rain on Monday throughout the mid-valley, mainly after 11 a.m., with highs in the upper 50s and some sunshine possible. Monday night should be cloudy, with lows dipping around 45. Tuesday should be mostly cloudy, with highs around 59.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Corvallis
Monday: Rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Monday: Rain likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind.