Forecasters expect rain after 11 a.m. Monday throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the lower 50s. Showers are likely to continue into the evening, with lows dipping to around 37. Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with highs around 60
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 52. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Monday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 38. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.