Forecasters say to expect patchy fog throughout the mid-valley on Monday morning, but expect skies to eventually clear, with highs near 46. The fog is expected to return Monday night, with lows dropping to around 26. The pattern repeats Tuesday, with early freezing fog giving way to sunny skies and highs around 44.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Areas of freezing fog before 7 a.m. Areas of fog before 1 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.
Monday night: Patchy fog between 7 and 10 p.m. Patchy freezing fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m., then patchy fog until noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Areas of freezing fog before 7 a.m., then areas of fog until 1 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 46. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday night: Patchy fog between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., then patchy freezing fog. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m., then patchy fog until noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 44. North northeast wind around 9 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Areas of freezing fog before 7 a.m., then areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Patchy fog before 10 p.m., then patchy freezing fog. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 26. Light northeast wind.
Tuesday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m., then patchy fog until and noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.