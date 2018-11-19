After patches of freezing fog burn off Monday morning, forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 53. Skies should be clear Monday night, with lows dropping to near 33, and patches of fog returning after midnight. Expect increasing clouds on Tuesday, with highs around 54, and rain likely on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. Light north wind.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Light north northeast wind.
Corvallis
Monday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33. Light north wind.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Light northeast wind.
Lebanon
Monday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. Light north northwest wind.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Calm wind.