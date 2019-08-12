Forecasters say to expect patches of morning fog throughout the mid-valley on Monday, but plan on sunny skies afterward, with highs in the mid-80s. Monday night should be clear, with lows near 56. Tuesday is shaping up as sunny and a little warmer, with highs near 86.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.