After patches of morning fog burn off, expect sunny skies on Monday, with highs around 73. Monday night should be clear, with lows in the mid-40s. And Tuesday will be sunny, with highs near 82.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 11 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.
Lebanon
Monday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.