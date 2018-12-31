Forecasters say Monday in the mid-valley will be partly sunny, after areas of fog clear off, with highs around 43. But fog and freezing fog will return for New Year's Eve, with lows dropping into the mid-20s. The fog will linger through New Year's Day, but should clear off, giving way to partly sunny skies and highs near 41.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Areas of fog and freezing fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
New Year's Eve: Areas of fog and freezing fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
New Year's Day: Areas of fog and freezing fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Monday: Areas of freezing fog before 10 a.m. Areas of fog until 1 p.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
New Year's Eve: Areas of fog after 7 p.m. Areas of freezing fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 26. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
New Year's Day: Areas of freezing fog before 10 a.m. Areas of fog until 1 p.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Monday: Areas of fog and freezing fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
New Year's Eve: Areas of fog and freezing fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
New Year's Day: Areas of fog and freezing fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind.