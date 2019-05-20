Forecasters expect partly sunny skies on Monday, with highs reaching about 64 and a chance of showers, mostly in the late afternoon and into the evening. Lows tonight will be around 47. Showers are likely on Tuesday, with highs near 64. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy, but the rest of the week should be partly sunny.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday night: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 47. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday night: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday night: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 47. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.