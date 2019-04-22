Forecasters expect partly sunny conditions for Monday's Earth Day throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 66. Skies Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with lows near 51. Tuesday should be mostly cloudy, with highs around 67. We'll see partly sunny skies for the remainder of the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: A 20% chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: A 20% chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.