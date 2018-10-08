Forecasters expect occasional rain or drizzle on Monday across the mid-valley on Monday, along with areas of fog. Highs on Monday should be in the lower 60s. More rain and fog is likely Monday night, with lows dropping to about 52. Some sunshine is expected on Tuesday, but there's a chance of showers as well.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Occasional rain or drizzle. Areas of fog. High near 61. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Occasional rain or drizzle. Areas of fog. Low around 52. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Monday: Occasional rain or drizzle. Areas of fog. High near 62. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Occasional rain or drizzle. Areas of fog. Low around 52. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Occasional rain or drizzle. Areas of fog. High near 60. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: Occasional rain or drizzle. Areas of fog. Low around 52. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.