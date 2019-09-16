Forecasters say another potent early season front will move across the mid-valley late Monday night into Tuesday, bringing another round of significant rainfall to the region.
In a special weather statement issued Sunday night, the National Weather Service office in Portland noted that this new front comes on the heels of another front that brought one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain to most locations in the region on Sunday.
After post-frontal showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday, the next frontal system will be quick on its heels, forecasters said, bringing another round of significant rainfall to the region Tuesday. Expected rainfall totals from the system Tuesday appear to be similar, if not slightly higher than Sundays front.
Gusty south winds can be expected Tuesday, both along the coast and inland. Gusts along the coast may approach 50 mph along the beaches and headlands, making this the first significantly windy cold front of the season. Inland areas, including the mid-valley, may experience gusts as high as 35 mph Tuesday.
Those planning to spend time in the Cascades should be prepared for an extended period of autumn-like weather that will last through at least Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to lower to 6,000 to 7,000 feet with the passage of the cold front Tuesday and Tuesday night. Even if it is not cold enough to snow, those in the Cascades should be prepared for more cold, raw, wet weather through at least Wednesday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then showers likely until 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Rain. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. High near 60. Windy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 64. Light southwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers until 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Rain. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. High near 61. Windy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 64. Light south southeast wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then showers until 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Low around 54. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Rain. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. High near 59. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.