Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Monday, with highs around 80. But look for increasing clouds Monday night. Rain is likely on Tuesday, mainly after 11 a.m., with highs around 71. There's a chance of showers on Wednesday, and then partly sunny conditions should return for the rest of the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Monday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Rain likely after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.