Forecasters say Monday will be mostly sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 82. Monday night should be clear, with lows dipping to near 54. Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with highs around 79. Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light north northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.