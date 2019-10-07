Forecasters say Monday should be sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 70. But look for rain late on Monday and into early Tuesday, with lows around 49. Tuesday should be partly sunny, with highs around 58.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Rain likely, mainly between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Rain likely, mainly between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light north northwest wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.