The first day of July should be mostly sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 77, forecasters say — but there's a chance of showers or possibly thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Skies Monday night will be partly cloudy, with lows dipping to around 53 and winds gusting to 20 mph in some locations. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 74.
The Independence Day weekend (which starts Thursday) is shaping up to be sunny, with highs in the lower 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.