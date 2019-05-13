Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the mid-valley on Monday, with highs around 70. There's a chance of showers late tonight, as lows dip to near 49. Rain is likely on Tuesday, with highs around 60. Cloudy skies and showers are in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday night: A 20% chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: A 20% chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday night: A 20% chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.