Monday morning brings patches of fog and then mostly cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the upper 50s. Monday night will be rainy, with lows around 50. Tuesday will be rainy and in the mid-50s. Rain is likely all week, forecasters say.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday night: Rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 51. South-southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Rain before 10 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 55. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Monday night: Rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 50. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Rain before 10 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 54. South-southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind around 6 mph.
Monday night: Rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 50. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Rain before 10 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 55. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.