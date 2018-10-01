October begins with mostly cloudy skies across the mid-valley, a chance of showers and highs around 71. Monday night will be cloudy, with lows around 50. Tuesday will be cloudy, with a chance of showers, and highs again near 71.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Monday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 50. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.