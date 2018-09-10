Forecasters expect this week's weather in the mid-valley to take a decided turn toward fall-like conditions, with mostly overcast skies and a chance of rain each day through Friday. Monday should be mostly cloudy, with a chance of morning showers and highs in the lower 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Corvallis
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lebanon
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.