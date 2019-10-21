{{featured_button_text}}
Our Tree 10-21-19

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy and breezy conditions on Monday throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 62 and winds gusting as high as 24 mph in some locations. There's a chance of rain late Monday night, with lows dipping to around 53. And rain might return on Tuesday, with highs around 63.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Corvallis

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lebanon

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0