Forecasters expect mostly cloudy and breezy conditions on Monday throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 62 and winds gusting as high as 24 mph in some locations. There's a chance of rain late Monday night, with lows dipping to around 53. And rain might return on Tuesday, with highs around 63.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.