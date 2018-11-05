Forecasters say Monday could bring some morning showers, but then expect skies to be partly sunny, with highs around 57. Monday night should be partly cloudy, with lows near 42 and patches of fog after midnight. Election Day will be mostly sunny, with highs around 56.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light south wind.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light south southwest wind.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light northeast wind.
Lebanon
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light south wind.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the morning.