Forecasters expect areas of freezing fog on Monday morning throughout the mid-valley, but once that clears up, skies should be sunny, with highs in the mid-50s. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows in the mid-30s and fog after midnight. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with highs near 57.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Areas of freezing fog before 10 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 7 mph.
Monday night: Areas of fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 35. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Monday night: Areas of fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 35. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 57. Light south wind.
Lebanon
Monday: Areas of freezing fog before 10 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south-southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.