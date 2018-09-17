After the morning fog burns off, forecasters expect mostly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Monday, with highs around 70 and winds gusting to 20 mph in some locations. Monday night should be mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s, with fog returning late. Tuesday should start with patches of fog giving way to sunshine and highs around 70.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light north northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening.
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light north northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light north wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.