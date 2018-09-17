Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Red Leaves 9-17-18
Buy Now

After the morning fog burns off, forecasters expect mostly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Monday, with highs around 70 and winds gusting to 20 mph in some locations. Monday night should be mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s, with fog returning late. Tuesday should start with patches of fog giving way to sunshine and highs around 70. 

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light north northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening.

Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Corvallis

Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light north northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.

Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Lebanon

Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light north wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor