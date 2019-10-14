After the patches of morning fog burn off, forecasters expect mostly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Monday, with highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy tonight, with lows around 40. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs near 64 and a chance of rain Tuesday night. Rain is in the forecast beginning Wednesday and continuing for the rest of the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Patchy fog between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light south southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Lebanon
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Patchy fog before 3 a.m., then patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.