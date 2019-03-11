Forecasters expect increasing clouds throughout the day on Monday, with highs around 55. Rain is expected late Monday night, with lows dipping to around 38, and showers are in the forecast for Tuesday, with highs around 48. The rest of the week should be partly sunny.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 38. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers. High near 48. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 39. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers. High near 48. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 38. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 47. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.