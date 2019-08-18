Forecasters expect partly cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley Monday morning, but say the clouds gradually will clear, leaving behind sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Monday night should be mostly clear, with lows near 54. Tuesday should be sunny, with highs again in the lower 80s, but there's a chance of rain beginning Wednesday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Monday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Monday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.