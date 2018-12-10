Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Portland are warning of dense fog throughout the mid-valley on Monday morning.
Visibility in some locations is less than a quarter-mile. Web cameras are showing the fog in many locations along Interstate 5 from Albany to Portland.
Forecasters said visibility will improve with passing showers, then likely fall back down to a quarter of a mile once the shower has passed.
The fog should clear later this morning, forecasters said. In the meantime, they urged drivers to leave extra room between vehicles, and be particularly watchful for pedestrians.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday night: A 30 percent chance of rain after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 6 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Rain. High near 48. South wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Monday night: A 30 percent chance of rain after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 6 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Rain. High near 49. South wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Monday night: A 20 percent chance of rain after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Rain. High near 48. South wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.