Saying that visibility in some mid-valley locations will be a quarter-mile or less, the National Weather Service in Portland has issued a dense fog advisory that will be in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.
Forecasters said that motorists should be prepared abrupt changes in visibility over short distances when traveling along the Interstate 5 corridor between Eugene and Longview, Washington. Outlying locations in the mid-valley also could experience periods of dense fog during the morning.
Forecasters said drivers should slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind.
Monday night: Areas of fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. A 40 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Monday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.
Monday night: Areas of fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. A 40 percent chance of rain after 11 a,m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Monday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.
Monday night: Areas of fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.