Warning of daytime highs ranging from 95 to 99 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the mid-valley.

The advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters said temperatures will be slow to cool Monday night and expect readings in the mid-70s around midnight, slowly cooling into the 60s around sunrise and most locations.

The hot temperatures and limited overnight relief will increase the chances for heat-related illnesses, especially for sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning. Heat stress also is possible for outdoor pets and livestock.

Forecasters urge people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Many heat-related accidents occur while people are swimming or wading in rivers, lakes, and oceans. Wear your life jacket if you seek relief from the heat in water.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Corvallis

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Lebanon

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

