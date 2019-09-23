The first day of fall begins with patches of fog throughout the mid-valley, but forecasters say those will burn off, leading to mostly sunny skies and highs around 69. Monday night should see increasing clouds, with lows around 53. Tuesday will see gradual clearing, with highs around 74.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.