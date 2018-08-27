Forecasters say Monday in the mid-valley will be cloudy through mid-morning, but then expect gradual clearing and highs near 81. Monday night should be clear, with lows near 50 and winds gusting as high as 21 mph. Hotter weather returns on Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs near 90.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.