Forecasters expect cloudy skies to open the work week throughout the mid-valley on Monday, with highs around 76 and a 40% chance of rain. The cloudy conditions should continue Monday night, with lows around 59 and isolated showers. Tuesday begins with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers, but should turn mostly sunny, with highs around 79.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind.
Monday night: Isolated showers before 11 p.m., then patchy drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Areas of drizzle with isolated showers before 11 a.m., then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Corvallis
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind.
Monday night: Isolated showers before 11 p.m., then patchy drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Areas of drizzle with isolated showers before 11 a.m., then isolated showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lebanon
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light west wind.
Monday night: Isolated showers before 11 p.m., then patchy drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Areas of drizzle with isolated showers before 11 a.m., then isolated showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.