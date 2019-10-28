Forecasters expect areas of frost on Monday morning, but otherwise are looking for sunny skies, with highs around 56. Clear and blustery Monday night, with lows near 31 and winds gusting to 25 mph in some locations. Sunny and breezy on Tuesday, with highs near 51. Expect sunshine all week, with highs in the 50s and lows at or just below freezing.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 6 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a north wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Corvallis
You have free articles remaining.
Monday: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a light north wind becoming north northeast 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Widespread frost, mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Areas of frost between 1 and 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 30. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.