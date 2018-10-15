Warning of temperatures that could dip as low as 28 in the mid-valley, the National Weather Service in Portland has issued a freeze warning, which is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.
Freezing temperatures, the lowest of the season thus far, could damage unprotected outdoor plumbing and sensitive vegetation, forecasters said.
After the areas of frost melt off, forecasters expect sunny conditions on Monday, with highs around 73.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 35. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Monday: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 a,m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Monday: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.