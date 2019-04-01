Forecasters say we're in for a week of April showers, stretching all the way through Sunday. Highs Monday will be around 57, with lows Monday night dropping to around 50. On Tuesday, expect showers after 11 a.m., with highs around 61.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Monday: Rain. High near 58. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday night: Rain. Low around 50. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Monday: Rain. High near 57. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday night: Rain. Low around 50. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Monday: Rain. High near 57. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday night: Rain. Low around 49. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.