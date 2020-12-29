Mona Charen: Lou Dobbs debunks himself

Two news organizations issued corrections recently. One was The New York Times. The other was Fox Business. One concerned an honest mistake. The Times admitted to having been scammed by the subject of one of its podcast series. Fox Business did not admit to anything but instead ran an interview that directly contradicted some — actually a small fraction — of the false, hysterical and malevolent conspiracy theories about election fraud the network has been pushing.

If you were watching "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on Dec. 18, you saw something jarring — a dose of reality. Dobbs has been peddling outright disinformation for a very long time. Before he moved to Fox, he was a fixture on CNN, where he reported, falsely, that immigrants were causing a huge spike of leprosy cases. Dobbs has a perhaps sincere, but nonetheless maniacal, fear and hatred of immigrants. He pumped out baseless allegations that the LDS church was purposely violating immigration laws to smuggle Mexicans into the country, and said that one-third of prison inmates were illegal aliens (not even close). But nothing has topped his recent fulminations about the election. When Attorney General William Barr said he had not seen evidence of voter fraud significant enough to affect the outcome of the election, Dobbs sailed off the rationality cliff altogether. "For the attorney general to make that statement, he is either a liar or a fool or both," said Dobbs. "He may be, perhaps, compromised."