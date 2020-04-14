Mona Charen: Joe Biden should go for unity

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Elizabeth II's speech to the United Kingdom was moving, even for those of us who are lifelong small-r republicans. In some respects, her model cannot be copied in the United States. She is a monarch, and we had some disagreements about that matter in 1776. She is a living link to the most harrowing experience in living memory, the Second World War. And, at 92, she has accumulated a lifetime's reservoir of trust and goodwill.

But the queen's address does have lessons for us Yanks, and particularly for Joe Biden. Part of what made the Queen's speech affecting was its theme of unity. The queen didn't speak to the people so much as for the people. She thanked, first of all, the health care workers and other essential employees who "selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all." Next, she extended her thoughts to those remaining in their homes and caring for loved ones. "Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it." In a nod to Winston Churchill's iconic "finest hour" speech, she offered a tribute to the nation's character: