Mona Charen: Even Trump's pardons are selfish

What about Alice Marie Johnson, who received a life sentence for a first-time drug offense (and a handful of others whose cases she highlighted)? Yes, that was straight-up justice. And it would deserve approbation except for one thing that slides it into the tabloid category: Trump issued the pardons after high-profile lobbying by Kim Kardashian West.

Most people like to think of themselves as being on the side of the angels. Trump has no inkling of what that is. For him, you're either for him and therefore good, noble and much-sinned-against, or against him and therefore disgraceful.

And the same person can be both, depending upon what they've done for Trump lately. In 2017, for example, Trump labeled George Papadopoulos, a campaign aide who pleaded guilty to lying about his Russian contacts to the FBI, a "low level volunteer" and a "liar." On release from prison, Papadopoulos recanted (unofficially, but publicly) his guilty plea, and became an apostle for Trump's conspiracy theories. Tuesday, he got a pardon, along with Alex van der Zwaan, another figure who pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with the Russia probe. "Today's pardon helps correct the wrong that Mueller's team inflicted on so many people," explained a White House statement. We can expect more of this. Paul Manafort can plan to resume his life of ostrich jackets and lavish apartments.