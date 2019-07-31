A Molalla man was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court after pleading no contest to two counts of first-degree sex abuse.
Tony Ray Williams, 51, abused a girl from when she was a preschooler to when she was an adolescent, said Prosecutor Lindy Kalodimos, in a brief interview.
“This was pretty outrageous conduct over a number of years,” she said.
“Judge DeAnn Novotny made it clear this type of behavior is not one that our society will tolerate,” she added.
Two counts of first-degree sex abuse were dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case and Williams once lived in Lebanon, according to Oregon’s online court database.