A Molalla man was charged with four counts of first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Tony Ray Williams, 51, had his bail set at $100,000 by Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish, as requested by prosecutor Alex Olenick.
The charges “cover at least a seven-year period of abuse,” Olenick said.
Defense attorney Michael Lowry, who handled Tuesday’s in-custody videoconference arraignments from the Linn County Jail, asked for security to be set at $50,000, the minimum bail for such a serious crime.
The abuse allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2017, and the victim was a girl under the age of 12.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and Williams once lived in Lebanon, according to Oregon’s online court database.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for March 25.