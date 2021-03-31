Mobile vaccine units crucial for Linn and Benton counties

Next week, the van may go out to nearby truck stops. There may also be more stops scheduled at senior living facilities, where the van would again help at-risk communities by taking doses directly to them rather than having to get their residents to Albany or organize a way to get more doses.

While Benton County has plans to do a similar mobile vaccination unit, it’s not in operation yet. Officials there have partnered with Samaritan Health Services to run vaccination clinics and may be able to use a van provided by Samaritan as its mobile unit. That would be essential for planned clinics out in Blodgett and King’s Valley sometime in April or May.

Right now, Benton County officials are using the term “mobile clinic” to refer to the pop-up-style clinics being conducted at Pioneer Park, for example. These are areas where excess vaccine doses can be delivered in order to administer shots directly where at-risk populations already are.

It’s also important to note that Benton County is loosening its process for how residents can sign up for a vaccine appointment. Before, people had to fill out an eligibility assessment in order to determine if they could even get an appointment scheduled. Now, with eligibility constantly expanding and Oregon’s inventory of vaccines increasing, the process is becoming more open and streamlined.