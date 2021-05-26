Missing Corvallis man's remains found in Washington, DNA confirms

Remains found in Washington in 2019 have been identified as those of a missing Corvallis man by DNA evidence, Corvallis police said Wednesday.

Christian Long’s remains were found on the banks of the Columbia River in Cowlitz County, Washington, in May 2019, but could not be identified at the time. Long was 19 when his father, Donald Long, reported him missing in December 2016. Police have not released information about a cause of death and said the case “remains an open investigation."

“We are confident there are individuals who have information about the circumstances surrounding the death of Christian Long, and we implore them to contact the Corvallis Police Department to assist us,” Detective Greg Kantola said in a news release.

Long was originally reported missing after he told his father he was going to Eugene for a while during October 2016. That December, after Donald Long lost contact with Christian Long, he reported his son missing to the Corvallis police.

Police say they received “multiple tips from the public, including several that came from out of state,” but were able to rule out leads or exhaust all accurate information they were given in the search for Christian Long. Donald Long gave a DNA sample to be entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database.