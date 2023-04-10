An Albany boy missing since last week was found at a Portland shopping mall, according to his mother.

Tryston Wade, 13, was reported missing Wednesday, April 5. Authorities suspected he might be with a 24-year-old Albany woman, Alyssa Kathleen Thomas.

The case has stirred considerable discussion on social media, with many commenters concerned about the age difference between the pair.

In an interview with Mid-Valley Media, Brittany Wade said her son was at a friend’s home the day he went missing. When she tried picking him up that afternoon, she was told he had left.

The next day, the Albany Police Department got a tip that her son and Thomas could be in the Portland area.

Tryston Wade and Thomas were spotted at the Lloyd Center Mall. Authorities were alerted and found the pair together, according to Brittany Wade. Police officials would not say whether an arrest was made in connection to the incident.

“I want to thank the community and everybody for getting the word out,” Brittany Wade said. “I really think we wouldn’t have found him if it hadn't been for everybody sharing, people rallying and being on the lookout for him.”

The teenager’s phone appears to have been sold at a mall kiosk, his mother alleged.

“I spoke with him on the phone before he headed home,” Brittany Wade said. “He apparently didn’t know people were looking for him; he didn’t know that he’d been on the news.”

The pair hitchhiked to Portland from Albany and were sleeping outside, Brittany Wade said her son told her.

“That’s all I really got from him other than some tears and some ‘I love you’s,’” she said, adding she hadn’t heard from her son or had any confirmed sightings the entire time he was missing.

An Albany police spokesperson confirmed police had found Wade in Portland on Monday, April 10, and were escorting him home. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available yet.

"There was a lot of hearsay going around” regarding the missing teen, APD's Laura Hawkins said.

Thomas currently has an active arrest warrant out of Albany Municipal Court for theft, police said in a news release last week.