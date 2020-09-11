Miscellaneous Musings: Slave market, a horrific reminder or a lesson to be learned

It is true, I have a vivid imagination. But I swear I could hear the cries and feel the anguish of the people held there in chains.

I stood silent, looking at the walls, the ceiling, the floor, the wall pinions... feeling the cold February days of long ago deep in my bones.

There is a single plaque on the wall:

“WE SHALL COME UP SLOWLY AND PAINFULLY PERHAPS, BUT WE SHALL WIN OUR WAY.” CHARLES WADDELL CHESTNUT (1858-1932)

IN MEMORY AND HONOR OF THOSE INDOMITABLE PEOPLE WHO WERE STRIPPED OF THEIR DIGNITY WHEN SOLD AS SLAVES AT THIS PLACE. THEIR COURAGE IN THAT TIME IS A PROUD HERITAGE OF ALL TIMES. THEY ENDURED THE PAST SO THE FUTURE COULD BE WON FOR FREEDOM AND JUSTICE. THEIR SUFFERING AND SHAME AFFORDED THE OPPORTUNITY FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS TO BE RESPONSIBLE CITIZENS, FREE TO LIVE, WORK, AND WORSHIP IN THE PURSUIT OF THE BLESSINGS OF LIBERTY TO OURSELVES AND POSTERITY. CITY COUNCIL OF FAYETTEVILLE 1989

As with the Georgia slave market described in the newspaper, there are calls to demolish the Fayetteville market house and calls to keep it as a historic site. Those whose families have been forever altered by our history of slavery should have their say. Demolish it or leave it to teach a lesson? It should be their decision, not mine.

Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com

