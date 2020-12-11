Miscellaneous Musings: A lesson in creating skeptics

Today I was reminded of an incident that happened with both of my children when they each came of an age and began questioning the validity of Santa Claus. I told them, “If you say Santa doesn’t exist, he won’t come here anymore.”
Santa still shows up at our house every year.
Honestly, I do not encourage lying about anything and I don’t really consider what I did as actual lying. It is more like ... um ... stretching the truth a bit. And, I suspect that teasing together a bit of fabrication forces children to ask themselves, “Could that be true?” A question that all of us should be striving for in this current holiday/election season.
In my First/Second grade classroom, my primary goal was to teach kids how to think and to be skeptical when things sounded a bit far-fetched.
There were two little girls in my classroom who joyously bounded into my classroom one morning. One was holding a note and their elbows were interlocked. They could hardly stand still.
They handed me the note which said that one of them had permission to ride the other’s bus home from school for a play date. And, I remind you, my goal was always to teach kids how to think.
I said in a teacherly voice, “Oh... I don’t know if we can do this.” I looked at them sorrowfully.
They were dumbfounded. They did not know what to do.
A second grade boy who knew I told fibs all the time, sighed and shook his head in disdain, hit the top of his table with his hands, sighed loudly, pushed himself to his feet, and walked dramatically over to the girls.
He said disdainfully, “She’s teasing you!” and went back to his seat.
They both looked at me to see if that was true. Still holding their note, I looked at them and raised my eyebrows. They looked at each other, confused, and then looked back at me and tried to smile.
I smiled back.
It took them a moment to figure out what my smile meant. I put their note onto the clipboard where notes of this nature are kept safe until the end of the day.
I smiled at them again. They had figured it out. They were again bubbly and joyous eager for the end of the day, and possibly a bit more skeptical.
This was not an uncommon event. I had children for two years and tried regularly to make them think about what could be true, to be skeptical, to question.
I tell this story because we live in a time when being skeptical is a survival skill.
The most frequent question we must ask ourselves is, “Could this be true?”
If first-graders could figure it out, so can we!
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com
