Miscellaneous Musings: A lesson in creating skeptics

They were dumbfounded. They did not know what to do.

A second grade boy who knew I told fibs all the time, sighed and shook his head in disdain, hit the top of his table with his hands, sighed loudly, pushed himself to his feet, and walked dramatically over to the girls.

He said disdainfully, “She’s teasing you!” and went back to his seat.

They both looked at me to see if that was true. Still holding their note, I looked at them and raised my eyebrows. They looked at each other, confused, and then looked back at me and tried to smile.

I smiled back.

It took them a moment to figure out what my smile meant. I put their note onto the clipboard where notes of this nature are kept safe until the end of the day.

I smiled at them again. They had figured it out. They were again bubbly and joyous eager for the end of the day, and possibly a bit more skeptical.

This was not an uncommon event. I had children for two years and tried regularly to make them think about what could be true, to be skeptical, to question.

I tell this story because we live in a time when being skeptical is a survival skill.