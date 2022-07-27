Miranda Lambert to help Oregon Jamboree celebrate 30th this weekend

The 30th Anniversary Oregon Jamboree is set for Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31, featuring top country musicians performing at a park-like setting in Sweet Home.

The festival will feature 25 shows on two stages.

Friday’s Main Stage schedule includes:

3 p.m., Kurt Van Meter

5 p.m., Jameson Rodgers

7 p.m., Joe Nichols

9:30 p.m., Miranda Lambert

Friday’s Deschutes Brewery Park Stage schedule includes:

2 p.m., the Boondock Boys

4 p.m., Lace & Thorn

6 p.m., King Calaway

8:30 p.m., Colt Ford

Saturday’s Main Stage schedule includes:

1 p.m., Fogline

3 p.m., Kylie Frey

5 p.m., Danielle Bradbery

7 p.m., Ian Munsick

9:30 p.m., Trace Adkins

Saturday’s Deschutes Brewery Park Stage schedule includes:

Noon, Toast & Jam

2 p.m., Rhonda Funk

4 p.m., Danny Black

6 p.m., Kylie Frey

8:30 p.m., Whitey Morgan

Sunday’s Main Stage schedule includes:

12:30 p.m., Cloverdayle

2:30 p.m., Travis Denning

4:30 p.m., Home Free

7 p.m., Old Dominion

Sunday’s Deschutes Brewery Park schedule includes:

Noon, Toast & Jam

1:30 p.m., Fogline

3:30 p.m., Austin French

6 p.m., Travis Denning

The Jamboree offers a full festival atmosphere in the main venue, and a more intimate concert experience on the second stage.

In addition to headline entertainment, the festival hosts RV and tent camping, merchandise vendors, food booths, beer and wine gardens, and other attractions. The festival draws attendees from all over the United States and other countries. More than 900 volunteers work to ensure a safe, fun experience.

Single- and multiday passes are available; parking and camping cost extra. Concertgoers must provide their own chairs. Tickets are available at https://oregonjamboree.com/tickets.