The city of Millersburg is being sued in federal court by a former employee who claims he was fired because of racial discrimination.
Samuel Gollah is seeking nearly $800,000, as well as economic damages for future lost wages.
Gollah, who is African American, worked as the development coordinator for the city of Millersburg before being fired in December 2017.
City Manager Kevin Kreitman, Barbara Castillo, former city recorder and Millersburg employee Sarah Chapman also were listed as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in late July.
The city of Millersburg has filed a motion to dismiss the case, stating that the claims against all of the defendants are insufficient.
Kreitman declined comment on Monday, referring an inquiry to the city of Millersburg’s attorney in the matter. That attorney was not able to be reached on Monday afternoon.
Gollah’s lawyer also was unable to be contacted.
The lawsuit claims that Gollah’s firing was the result of false misconduct claims against him by the city of Millersburg, which had an official policy or widespread or longstanding practice or custom of discrimination against African Americans.
According to the lawsuit and other documents, Castillo asked Steve Hasson, the former city manager who hired Gollah, if he was going to advise Mayor Jim Lepin that a black man had been hired.
In December 2017, Gollah was accused by Chapman of being rude to coworkers when dealing with a customer that day and using vile language in the office, the lawsuit and court documents state. The lawsuit adds that Gollah was given the option of resigning or being fired, and refused to resign.
“Mr. Gollah’s personnel file contained documents falsely accusing Mr. Gollah of using the “N” word repeatedly in the office, and of making female associates uncomfortable due to comments that were deemed of a sexual nature,” the lawsuit states.
The city responded that “There simply are no facts in the complaint that would support the existence of the alleged policy or custom of discrimination. While Plaintiff is black and was fired, he is also black and was hired. One person asked if the Mayor was aware that a black person was hired. That’s it.”
Champman’s complaint against Gollah also was not alleged to be caused by Chapman’s race, the city’s response states.
Gollah is seeking $450,000 for pain, suffering, anxiety, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life and emotional distress.
He also is seeking economic damages for lost wages and benefits in the amount of $35,000, $100,000 each for punitive damages from Kreitman, Castillo and Chapman, and attorney’s fees.