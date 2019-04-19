The inaugural Millersburg Celebration, held last September, was designed to showcase the appeal of this small town, which has grown by leaps and bounds but retains a country feel.
The event, believed to be the first annual festival in the community, drew about 1,500 people to Millersburg City Park for a fun run, live music, a local business expo, food trucks and more.
As it turns out, the Millersburg Celebration has given the community something else to celebrate.
The Oregon Festivals and Events Association has named the Millersburg Celebration as its Ovation Award winner for Festival of the Year for events with a budget under $150,000. The award was presented at the association’s annual conference in Hood River in February.
Other 2018 Ovation Award winners were Albany Parks & Recreation, for its “Cheers to Katie” marketing campaign, Xtreme Grafx of Albany, which won Supplier of the Year, and the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, which won the Innovation Award for its Linn-Co Federal Credit Union Golf Palooza.
Jenny Wolfenbarger, the city of Millersburg’s Event Planning Committee chairwoman, said the Millersburg Celebration had a budget of about $27,000, and all but $2,500 was covered by sponsorships. The event also had about $5,000 in in-kind donations.
“The first year was fabulous and the people who showed up were surprised by how great it was,” said Amy Price, a Millersburg resident and principal broker for Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers in Albany. Her business was the title sponsor for the celebration last year.
This year’s Millersburg Celebration, scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, figures to be bigger and better, Price added. There should be more food vendors, a new car show and more.
The fun run has expanded to include a marathon, and Wolfenbarger hopes to turn it into a Boston Marathon qualifier. She’s confident there will be demand.
“There’s not a lot of Boston qualifiers in the entire state of Oregon,” Wolfenbarger said.
The food vendors also will have a better idea of what to prepare for. Attendance was higher than many expected last September.
“(Food vendors) all ran out of food multiple times. They had to go back into town and get food and come back out,” Wolfenbarger said.
Here’s a look at the other local Ovation Award winners.
• Most Innovative Marketing Campaign — Cheers to Katie, Albany Parks & Recreation. Katie Nooshazar, the city’s recreation manager, died in October 2017. She was considered the heart of the department, and was known for her warm and engaging personality. During the summer of 2018, members of the community were asked to share photos online of their best “Cheers to Katie” moments. With Gilgamesh Brewing, the city created "Cheers to Katie" coasters that listed Albany’s summer concerts and other events. Commemorative “Cheers to Katie” beers, celebrating 35 years of River Rhythms concerts, were sold to the public and shared with summer event sponsors, as well.
• Supplier of the Year — Xtreme Grafx. The downtown Albany company has been a supplier for Albany Parks & Recreation for more than 10 years, creating staff shirts, stage and event signage, balloon banners, flags and a variety of other displays. Xtreme Grafx, which was nominated by Albany Parks & Recreation for this award, also is a sponsor of Albany events. “We help them out with all their events and the programs they have, everything from the Senior Center to River Rhythms to Art & Air. We’re extremely lucky to live in this community. That’s why we’re doing this. Albany Parks and Rec has so much for this area. ... This is a way I can give back for all the things they do for the community,” said Arthur Meeker, who owns Xtreme Grafx with his wife, Chrystal Hart-Meeker.
• Innovation Award — Linn-Co Federal Credit Union Golf Palooza. The event, a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, had declining attendance in previous years. To reinvigorate things, organizers moved the event to a smaller, more intimate course, Pineway Golf Club. The event also dropped its traditional shotgun start and went to PGA-style starts offering tee times all day long.