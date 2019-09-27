Millersburg City Council member Don Miller turned in his resignation letter, according to a news release from the city.
“As far as the city goes, I have been a resident here for 27 years and have never seen the city in better-greater shape than it is now,” Miller said, in the news release.
His term expires on Dec. 31, 2020.
Miller will be honored for his service to the community at the Oct. 8 City Council meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
The council will also adopt the process and time period for the application, review and selection to be used in determining a successor to fill the remaining term of Miller’s position.
Miller was elected to the Millersburg City Council in November 2016. At the time, he said he running because the council was becoming more disconnected from residents, and he was concerned about the equal enforcement of codes and regulations during the rapid growth of the community.
He added that he had attended more than 250 council meetings and 120 Millersburg Planning Commission meetings over the years.
“People should vote for me because I care about this city and I care about the people,” Miller said.