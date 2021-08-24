Mill City wildfire memorial scheduled for Sept. 5

“Mill City’s Canyon Strong Wildfire Memorial” will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5 at Kimmel Park at noon.

The event, hosted by the city of Mill City, will commemorate the destructive wildfires that ravaged the 2,000-person community last year at this time. The memorial will recognize those who lost their lives in the fire, those who survived and the firefighters who risked their lives.

Eleven firefighters, mostly volunteers, stayed to help even after professionals were ordered to leave the scene of the fire on Labor Day. These eleven individuals will be celebrated at the memorial.

“We need to continue the healing that will keep us moving forward,” Mill City resident Dave Keasey said in a news release. “We must recognize those who have lost so much that can never be replaced. We must honor those who risked their lives to keep this disaster from being so very much worse. And we must share our stories which are a vital part of the healing process for both the teller and the listener.”